A parking area in Ħamrun has been roofed over with a garden through a €1.5 million investment.

Trees, shrubs and plants have been planted and benches installed in the new 'elevated' garden in Misraħ is-Sebgħa ta’ Ġunju 1919, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said on Wednesday.

Funded by the National Development and Social Fund, this project was led by GreenServ, which used fully recycled aluminium and wood coming from sustainable forests for the benches.

Solar panels were installed on structures that have been set up to create shade, while a water reservoir was refurbished to irrigate the plants in the garden.

The 500-square-metre garden rests on a steel structure weighing over 40 tonnes and can be accessed by stairs or lift.

Photos: DOI Pierre Sammut Photos: DOI Pierre Sammut