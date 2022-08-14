Back in February when he took charge of Ħamrun Spartans, Branko Nisevic’s task was to stabilise the team and make sure to lead them to European football.

A run of seven positive results from the remaining eight games in the domestic season ensured the Spartans a berth in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Finally, Ħamrun were going to play European football after having to miss out the previous year due to a ban over their involvement in a match-fixing case a decade ago.

However, no one would have bet a single dime about Ħamrun’s chances of making it as far as the Play Off round – practically in a territory where no Maltese side has never been before.

In order to achieve this milestone, a club needs a person who really believes they can shine on the biggest stage.

