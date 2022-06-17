Ħamrun Spartans are awaiting the arrival of a new central midfielder on Saturday as they step up their preparations for their upcoming UEFA Conference League commitments.

The Spartans are currently in the middle of their pre-season preparations as they look to prepare the team for the UEFA Conference first qualifying round tie against Armenia side Alashkert.

Just one day after it was announced that winger Joseph Mbong had left the Spartans to join Israeli club Ironi Kiryat Shmona on a season-long loan deal, the 2021 Malta champions have reached an agreement to sign Croatian midfielder Roko Prsa.

Prsa came through the youth ranks of top Croatian teams NK Zagreb and Dinamo Zagreb.

