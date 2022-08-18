Ħamrun Spartans face FK Partizan in Belgrade on Thursday in the first of the two-legged tie of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off stage.

Having ousted Alashkert from Armenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Velez Mostar and Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia along the way, it comes as no surprise that there is an air of optimism in the Spartans camp ahead of this important first leg.

Fully aware that they are on the brink of history by claiming a first-ever group stage berth, the Ħamrun outfit, led by former Malta national team assistant coach Branko Nisevic, are all set to step into the Stadion FK Partizan and give it their all, but they are not underestimating their opponents.

FK Partizan’s glorious history speaks for itself – 27 times national champions and 16 times winners of the national cup, the Belgrade outfit are at the moment occupying eighth place in the Serbian Super Liga – 8 points adrift of arch rivals Red Star Belgrade, after five matches played. They recently appointed former FK Partizan player Gordon Petric as their new head coach after a very uncertain start to the season.

Click here for full story