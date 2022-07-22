Ħamrun Spartans have verbally agreed a fee with Birkirkara FC over the signing of Malta international forward Luke Montebello, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans have been looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the season and have been on the lookout of bringing to the club established Maltese players.

The Spartans identified Montebello, who has two years left on his contract, as their main objective as they are looking to strengthen their forward line ahead of the start of the new season.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the Spartans have been engaged in talks with Birkirkara for the Malta international.

An initial offer for the towering striker had been rejected by Birkirkara but talks resumed on Friday and a fee has been verbally agreed between the two clubs for Montebello.

