Ħamrun Spartans kickstarted their league campaign in style when they cruised past champions Hibernians at the National Stadium.

Two goals in the opening 20 minutes put the Spartans on their way as they outplayed the Paolites for long stretches of the match. However, their inability to take the chances that came their way almost cost them dearly when Jurgen Degabriele put Hibernians back in the match.

But the Spartans quickly recovered their poise and finally sealed the points with a well-taken brace from Elvis Mashike to secure an impressive victory.

Ħamrun Spartans were off to a storming start as inside the first five minutes they were already a goal ahead.

Steve Borg won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Roko Prsa’s delivery was met by Emerson Marcelina who headed the ball past a stranded Ibrahim Kone.

Hibs looked on the ropes and three minutes later from a quick transition Elvis Mashike found Jonny but the Brazilian was anticipated by Ferdinando Apap.

At the other end, Degabriele latched onto Kone’s clearance but his shot was pushed away by Bonello. From the ensuing corner, Artiles picked Andrei Agius who saw his header saved by Bonello.

Elvis Mashike was a very hardworking figure in the Spartans’ attack and on 20 minutes he played a key role as the team doubled their lead.

