Emerson Marcelina has warned his Ħamrun Spartans team-mates not to get carried away by their five-star showing against Hibernians on Monday as the Reds made an impressive start to their league campaign.

The Spartans served a real title statement when they brushed aside champions Hibernians 4-1 at the National Stadium as goals from Marcelina, Jonny and an Elvis Mashike late brace handed Branko Nisevic’s troops a perfect start to the campaign.

Ħamrun came into the match against Hibernians just a few days after their impressive run in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers had come to an end with a 3-3 draw against Partizan Belgrade at the National Stadium.

Marcelina admitted that in the build-up to the match against Hibernians he was concerned that the Spartans might approach the match against Hibernians in the wrong way.

