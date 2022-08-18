Ħamrun Spartans will bid to keep alive their dream of reaching the group stages of the UEFA Conference League when they face FK Partizan in Belgrade in the Play Off round on Thursday night. This is the first time that a Maltese team has reached this stage of this competition and are hoping to keep alive open ahead of next week’s second leg at the National Stadium.

8.15pm Welcome to our live blog as we await to witness an historic night for Maltese football with Ħamrun Spartans looking to gain a positive result to keep alive their hopes of reaching the group stages of the UEFA Conference.

Serbian giants FK Partizan await the Maltese side and although on paper it looks a daunting prospect for the Reds, however, they have shown time and again this season that they have the bottle to affront such challenge and return home with a favourable result.

