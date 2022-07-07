Ħamrun Spartans will make their return to European football after an absence of 30 years when they face Armenian side Alashkert in the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round first leg tie in Yerevan on Thursday afternoon (kick-off: 17.00).

The Spartans are aware of the difficulties awaiting them against the Armenian side who have made giant strides in European football in the past few years and last season managed to reach the group stages of the Conference League.

Added to that, Branko Nisevic have made several changes to his squad, bringing in 11 new faces this season and also several new personnel in the technical staff too, thus the team needs a bit of time to start firing on all cylinders.

Still, the Ħamrun Spartans coach has been pleased with the effort of his players so far and is confident they can pull off a positive performance on Thursday.

