Ħamrun Spartans are one round away from qualifying for the group stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

That would be an unthinkable moment for Maltese football fans who are now hooked on the Spartans’ adventure in this competition with the hope of having a home nation representative to cheer for every Thursday.

However, there is a huge hurdle to overcome for Ħamrun Spartans in order to make more history.

Serbian giants FK Partizan are their play-off opponents, as the Black-Whites host Thursday night’s first leg at the Partizan Stadium (kick-off: 9pm).

Partizan, 27-time Serbian champions, dropped into this competition after being eliminated by AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa League.

The Ħamrun Spartans’ tie is their last chance of salvaging their European season following last year’s last-16 appearance in the same competition.

