Ħamrun Spartans have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Anthony Curmi, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans have been looking for a goalkeeper to add more competition to no.1 Henry Bonello and his understudy Pablo Sanchez who is set to return from a long-term injury this month.

Curmi was a free agent after he left Gżira United at the end of last season after his contract expired.

The Spartans held talks with Curmi in the past few days and an agreement was reached for the experienced custodian to sign a deal with the Spartans.

