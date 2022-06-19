Ħamrun Spartans’ transfer activity continued this weekend when they reached an agreement to sign Serbian defender Ognjen Bjelicic and Congolese forward Elvis Mashike.

The 24-year-old Bjelicic had been in talks with the Spartans in the past few days and an agreement has finally been reached that will see the player put pen to paper on a contract that will see him start donning the colours of the club as from the start of the 2022-23 season.

Bjelicic is expected to arrive in Malta on Monday and is due to report for pre-season training with coach Branko Nisevic as the Reds continue to step up their preparations for their UEFA Conference League commitments against Armenia’s Alashskert.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta