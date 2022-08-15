Ħamrun Spartans announced that on Monday they had submitted their response to the appeal submitted by Bulgarian side Levski Sofia over the result of their UEFA Conference League tie that took place in Bulgaria last week.

Levski Sofia had filed a complaint to UEFA against the result of their Conference League defeat to Ħamrun Spartans after the referee failed to spot a Maltese player’s infringement before scoring a crucial goal.

Reports said on Saturday that the Bulgarian side had filed a protest to the European governing body UEFA over the Spartans’ second goal scored by Ryan Camenzuli.

Levski are contending that Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs had committed a technical error when after the Bulgarian side score their equaliser, he failed to spot that Dodo had run beyond the halfway line before play resumed before the kick-off.

The appeal is due to be heard by the UEFA UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Board on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform our members and supporters, that the Club has earlier today submitted the Official Reply to an Appeal submitted to UEFA by Levski Sofia following our away match at the Vivacom Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria last Thursday,” Spartans Chief Executive Officer Marcel Bonnici said.

More details here...