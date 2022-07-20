Ħamrun Spartans are in talks with Birkirkara FC over the signing of Malta international forward Luke Montebello, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans have been looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the season and have been on the look out of bringing to the club established Maltese players.

This week the Spartans identified Montebello, who has two years left on his contract, as their main objective as they are looking to strengthen their forward line ahead of the start of the new season.

