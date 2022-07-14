An important night looms for Ħamrun Spartans as they seek to progress in the UEFA Europa Conference League when they host Armenia’s Alashkert at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday (kick-off: 8pm).

Three decades after their last appearance, the Spartans returned to grace the fields of European football last week.

A first-half goal condemned them to defeat in the East European country but has not written off Ħamrun’s chances from advancing in this competition.

In fact, coach Branko Nisevic is upbeat about his team’s chances of turning the tie in their favour, having lost narrowly by just one goal.

“Our objective in the first leg was to keep this tie open ahead of the second leg,” Nisevic told the Times of Malta.

“The 1-0 defeat keeps all options open.”

