Three Ħamrun Spartans’ players will be familiar with the atmosphere when they step on the field to face Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night.

Besides Serbian coach Branko Nisevic, the Spartans have three players who hail from the former Yugoslavia country.

These are Ognjen Bjelicic and Igor Nedeljković, with the latter joining the Spartans after his recent spell in Gozitan football at Għajnsielem.

Speaking to Serbian portal Meridian Sport, Nedeljkovic admitted that Partizan Belgrade is a club that he has supported since he was a child and that of course, he is following what’s happening at the club right now.

“Partizan Belgrade is a club that I have supported since I was a child, so of course I am following the situation,” the forward said.

“I always follow when I can, and when I am in Serbia I try to attend the games at the stadium.

“I think this is the worst situation for the club in the last 15, 20 years and I am sorry to see them in such a state but at the same time, as ugly as it is to say, it can also be an advantage for us to capitalise on it and qualify.”

