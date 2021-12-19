San Anton School has launched a new project called the Community Social Engagement Programme that aims to brings the school community together to give back to society through annual charitable initiatives held throughout the scholastic year.

The brainchild of the school’s late head of School Sandro Spiteri, the programme is holistic, with educational links across all sectors of the school. It encourages social-emotional learning by developing empathy and caring for others and fosters socially responsible mindsets.

The brainchild of the school’s late head of School Sandro Spiteri, the programme is holistic, with educational links across all sectors of the school

Prior to the project launch, Spiteri had commented: “This initiative was grounded in the educational and social engagement ethos of the San Anton School community [whereby] our families, students and staff strive to reach out to support the vulnerable in our society in concrete ways.”

The theme of the programme for this scholastic year is ‘Homelessness is Real’, and through a number of initiatives throughout the scholastic year, the school community is supporting the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, YMCA and the Valletta Soup Kitchen OFM.