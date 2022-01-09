The Institute of Family Therapy-Malta (IFT-Malta) recently celebrated the graduation of a number of its students who followed studies with the institute over the past years. These students furthered their training with IFT-Malta in order to achieve a postgraduate diploma in systemic family psychotherapy, a master’s in systemic family psychotherapy or an award in clinical supervision.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Royal Malta Golf Club’s Putter’s Inn in mid-December.

The ceremony was introduced by IFT-Malta chairperson Charlie Azzopardi, who briefly described how the concept of IFT-Malta formed and developed over the years. He thanked the directors and tutors for their collaboration over the years and, while thanking the graduands for the trust they placed in the capabilities of the institute to train them towards reaching such important professional achievements, he encouraged them to stay humble and to remain true to their profession and the clients they will be meeting.

Eighteen students graduated in all − 13 achieved a postgraduate diploma in systemic family psychotherapy (2019-2021) and five achieved their master’s in systemic family psychotherapy (2019-2021). The latter group will proceed to receive their warrant early this year.

Also present to celebrate their graduation were two other groups of students, the postgraduate diploma in systemic family psychotherapy students (2018-2020) and the award in clinical supervision students (2020), both cohorts having graduated at the height of the pandemic without having had an opportunity to celebrate together.

In the meantime, IFT-Malta last autumn welcomed three new intakes of students who began training for their postgraduate diploma in systemic family psychotherapy, master’s in systemic family psychotherapy and bachelor degree in psychological therapies.

This year, IFT-Malta will be launching its master’s in strategic coaching and reproposing its Award in Clinical Supervision. News of open applications can be seen via the institute’s website www.ift-malta.com, as well as on its Facebook page.

IFT-Malta is an associate member of the Training Institutes Chamber of the European Family Therapy Association and is also an institutional member of good standing of the International Family Therapy Association.

IFT-Malta courses are all accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFEA).