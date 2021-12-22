You did it again and the accompanying music video directed by Steven Levi sees Ira Losco playing many different roles which was the main narrative in her most recent sold-out concerts at the majestic Manoel Theatre.

Losco spoke about juggling many roles in life and this is also highlighted in the music video for the orchestrated single.

The song speaks of closing a final chapter in a dysfunctional relationship. Her tongue-in-cheek lyrical content marries well with the music production by Howard Keith who also mixed the track at Jagged House Studios.

“The setting for the video is a beautiful theatre, I felt that this release should coincide with my concert which happened a week ago. During a time where the arts have been hit so hard by the pandemic, I wanted to showcase our magnificent theatres as well as have as much talent in my cast. I urge people to keep supporting local talent and listening to local music,” said Losco.

In her recent post, the singer mentioned that life without art is a life without colour and also dedicated the video to all people working in the arts.

“Finally, my new music video after seven months. There's no denying it's been a challenging two years for our industry, but I have every intention of planning more concerts and new releases. We shouldn't allow our current unfortunate realities hinder our quality of life.

She continued: “I honestly dedicate this to all the people who work and study in the arts and entertainment as well as all the audiences and those who support our work in any way. Life without art is a life without colour.”

The new single and music video are available on all digital portals as well as Ira Losco’s YouTube channel www.YouTube.com/iralosco.