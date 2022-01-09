Julia Vella Rosso recently graduated from Bodywork Company Dance Studios in Cambridge, UK, following a three-year course of studies that led to her first degree in performing arts.

She started off in the art of dance as a toddler, and her passion for the discipline paved the way to her becoming a professional and qualified dancer at 21 years of age.

Her talent, coupled with her determination and hard-working character, won her a scholarship provided by the Malta Arts Scholarship Scheme.

Her experience at Bodywork was challenging yet rewarding as she had the chance to perfect her talent and technique in a variety of dance styles, from ballet to jazz to hip-hop. This experience also exposed her to stage performances from all perspectives, including show and event organisation.

Her first show experience as a dance graduate in Malta was her participation in the dance team for O, a tribute to the late Oliver Friggieri that was held at the Manoel Theatre last year.

Vella Rosso currently travels between the UK and Malta to keep up with work and family commitments. She is now looking forward to a career in London, where she aspires to enter the West End show business world.