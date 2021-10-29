Architect Jeanette Muñoz Abela was elected to the Executive Board of the European Council of Civil Engineers.

Muñoz Abela serves a council member of the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) since 2016 where she acts as representative on the European Council of Civil Engineers (ECCE), Fédération Européenne d’Associations Nationales d’Ingénieurs (FEANI) and Inġiniera Malta in their General Assemblies as well as a member of the Union Internationale des Architects (UIA) Committee “International Women in Architecture”.

She was also appointed as the Chair of the Permanent Committee on Engineering of the Kamra tal-Periti and is the national representative of the International Association of Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE).

Muñoz Abela is also a lecturer at the University of Malta within the Faculty for the Built Environment and sits on the University Senate (2019-2021), the Faculty Board and the Doctoral Committee.

The Kamra tal-Periti congratulated Muñoz Abela on her appointment.