Two Maltese students from St Margaret’s College, Cottonera – Neil Schembri, 14, and Hailey Schembri, 13, were recently awarded a regional prize after a storyboard drawing that they submitted for the Guangdong Youth Link Association’s My Storyboard Competition was selected as a promo for the competition encouraging other countries to participate.

Their storyboard drawing dealt with the long friendship ties between Malta and China, and included both Maltese and Chinese motifs. The students worked on the drawing under the supervision of their teacher Martin Azzopardi, founder of the Science China Corner at the college.