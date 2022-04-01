A 29-year-old man was placed on probation for two years after pleading guilty to assaulting and threatening his parents in an attempt to extort money.

The unemployed man, whose name cannot be published by court order, admitted to assaulting his mother and threatening his father on a number of occasions last month.

He was also accused of using psychological violence and causing them to fear that violence will be used against them.

He was further charged with damaging items at his parents' house.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo heard how there were various incidents between the man and his parents but the latest one had reached the limit after he hid his mother's cancer pills and refused to say where he put them.

The man insisted on admitting to the charges, saying he was sorry for what had happened and promising to amend his ways. He also admitted to having a drug abuse problem and was also facing issues with usury to pay his debts.

He told the court he would move out of his parents' home and go live in a garage where he had been living before. But the prosecution noted that this garage did not even have a toilet.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo placed the man on probation for two years and issued a three-year treatment order to treat his drug addiction. She also issued a restraining order in favour of the parents, valid for five years.

Police inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile for the parents.