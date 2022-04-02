The Electoral Commission has received another five nominations for the casual election process to fill the seats vacated by MPs elected on two districts.

Labour’s James Grech summited two nominations for the second and third districts while Alicia Maree Beth Sephora Bugeja Said submitted nominations for the third and seventh districts. Another nomination was received from Herbert Conti for the fourth district, the Electoral Commission said in a statement.

General election candidates are allowed to contest in two voting districts but then must drop their seat in one of them. Vacant seats are then filled by reviewing the ballot papers of the MP that vacated the seat, and distributing their preference votes to unelected candidates.

Elections will be held in the second district for the seat ceded by Clyde Caruana, on the third for that dropped by Owen Bonnici, fourth (Christopher Fearne), fifth (Robert Abela), sixth (Ian Borg), Seventh (Silvio Schembri), ninth (Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima) and 11th (Miriam Dalli).

Nominations can be received until Tuesday at noon with the casual elections held on Thursday.

The seats vacated in the ninth districts have, technically, already been filled.

As the PL had only five candidates contesting the ninth, with two of the remaining three - Edward Zammit Lewis and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi – being elected in other districts, Rebecca Buttigieg was automatically promoted to parliament.

With no more candidates to fill the remaining vacant seat, Prime Minister Robert Abela nominated Randolph Debattista for that post, and that decision was endorsed by the party executive.

There will also have to be casual elections for the seats ceded by Nationalist Party MPs.