OK Medical, a leading supplier of medical equipment and hospital supplies servicing both the private and public sector, has donated a brand new motorised bed to help a neurological patient. The bed was presented to Bjorn Formosa, founder of ALS Malta.

Formosa said: “Normally we buy five beds per month to keep up with the long waiting list and help patients in dire need. Such beds help patients with ALS, MS or other neurological conditions. For us, this is a perfect Christmas gift as this will surely make life easier for a patient in need”.

OK Medical company director Roberta Caruana Stivala commented: “It is always a great pleasure for us to welcome Bjorn and his team at the OK Medical premises. At OK Medical, we wholeheartedly believe that what Bjorn is doing for the ALS community in Malta is truly admirable and are committed to supporting him in this inspiring feat. We urge the public to continue donating to ALS Malta to help Bjorn realise his dream of opening a newer and bigger Dar Bjorn in 2022.”

ALS Malta helps patients with ALS free of charge thanks to donations. In order to help ALS Malta, log on to www.alsmalta.org or contact the foundation.