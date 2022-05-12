As parliament reconvened this week following the general election, I felt truly delighted and honoured to be a part of this team of MPs that is undoubtedly the most gender- balanced in our nation’s history. We have come far, yet there is still more that can be done.

This achievement did not happen overnight or by coincidence. It is the result of hard work, sheer determination and a visionary outlook adopted by Labour in government. I believe the unanimous parliamentary approval which the Bill to ensure gender parity received is indeed very positive as it elicited cross-party agreement.

Under Prime Minister Robert Abela’s leadership, Malta has continued to experience positive change and progressive reform.

The Gender Corrective Mechanism aimed at improving the parliamentary gender balance is a case in point. Although I was not elected to parliament via this mechanism, I am pleased that other female candidates are now sitting members of the House of Representatives.

Moreover, both parties that made it to the House benefitted from this mechanism as it is aimed at striking a balance across the board, thus enhancing democratic participation and strengthening the female voice and influence within parliament. As a result, we now have a parliament that is the most equal and inclusive in our nation’s history.

I have observed, however, that in this year’s general election, only a quarter of the candidates were female. Although we have achieved a lot, and Labour has pushed for a culture change since 2013, we can and will do more.

The government will continue driving the necessary transition in Malta by supporting our very capable and promising women and, in parallel, raising awareness on the importance of having more women representing us in the House.

A career in politics should not be seen as onerous or as a stumbling block to family life but, rather, a woman’s involvement in politics must go hand in hand with the other priorities in her life.

History has shown that it is the Labour Party that triggers initiatives to encourage more women to embrace politics.

Take the party’s LEAD initiative: it is aimed at increasing the number of female candidates in forthcoming elections by providing training, guidance and, most importantly, the opportunity to access and enter politics.

We will be engaged and attentive to people’s thoughts and concerns throughout this legislature - Rebecca Buttigieg

Echoing Abela’s words at the end of the Labour’s general conference, in which the party’s leadership was confirmed by the delegates, the government will continue addressing inequality by introducing policies that foster equality. Not just in parliament and politics but in the decision-making process and within the private sector.

This includes increased support for women who aim to start their own business and become entrepreneurs, together with tax incentives for companies whose boards have a strong female representation. As part of our holistic approach to gender equality, we will be widening our gender-mainstreaming effort to address and correct legislation that may be discriminatory or disadvantageous towards women.

Equality and social justice remain at the very heart of what we do. This was evident at the height of the pandemic when the wage supplement scheme was introduced to help employers and employees mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Indeed, the government will continue delivering change and reform more broadly in an effort to improve the quality of life of all our citizens. No one will be left behind.

We will do so properly, and diligently. We will be engaged and attentive to

people’s thoughts and concerns throughout this legislature. The reforms will be done in consultation with stakeholders.

As per our electoral manifesto, we will be introducing policies and reforms that will deliver a better future for our nation and its citizens.

Our urban greening and environmental projects, reduced tax, increase in pensions, further IVF support to couples, free bus service, increase in the wages of educators and the child guarantee are but a few examples of our vision for the future.

The rent reform and the reform in rule of law and civil liberties are already underway and more will be done.

We have a strong leadership in government that will take us to a reform-led future.

Rebecca Buttigieg, Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality