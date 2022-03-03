Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday evening inaugurated a new €42 million airplane maintenance hangar in Luqa.

The 40,000 square metre facility, built by SR Technics, was described by Abela as the biggest steel structure ever manufactured in Malta.

He described the steel structure as an “architectural gem” and said the facility is one of the most advanced in Europe.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the need to reduce bureaucracy as much as possible, while keeping reasonable checks and balances in place.

Once the event was over, Abela swiftly exited the new facility through a side door much to the frustration of the waiting press corps.

An aide justified Abela’s failure to field questions from the media claiming SR Technics does not allow “political questions” on its premises.

The new facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.