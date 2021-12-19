The Science Centre at Pembroke, which forms part of the Education Ministry’s Directorate for Learning & Assessment Programmes (DLAP), recently launched the Breakfast STEM PD sessions – a novel training opportunity engaging parents or guardians with educators to explore themes related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) collaboratively. The aim of these sessions is to facilitate young students’ engagement in STEM both within formal class set-ups as well as in informal out-of-school/home contexts.

The first sessions, entitled ‘Science & Maths: It’s all around us’ targeted educators and parents/guardians of learners in early years. The participants were engaged in hands-on workshops and explored science and maths concepts through the use of a range of household items that used on a daily basis.

During the launch, Melanie Casha Sammut and Isabel Zerafa, education officers for primary maths and science respectively, highlighted the need that every young child should have equal access to high-quality STEM engagement in an environment built to nurture their natural curiosity. They emphasised that early learners need rich environments to develop STEM skills, so having prepared educators and engaged family members is pivotal to lay the foundation for future learning in STEM.

In her welcoming address DLAP assistant director Desiree Scicluna Bugeja lauded the engagement of parents/guardians to foster their confidence in STEM knowledge. She said: “Parents can help extend STEM learning at school to the home, thus strengthening STEM fluency in young children. When parents/guardians are engaged, they can further the STEM excitement and learning by asking questions to drive STEM-related conversation and action at home too.”

The Science Centre plans to extend the Breakfast STEM PD sessions. Interested educators, parents and guardians may view access the Science Centre Facebook page to keep updated about future events.