The Pastoral Formation Institute (PFI) is offering a course entitled ‘Art and Faith: The Way of Beauty’, starting in February. The course aims to help students appreciate, evaluate and go into detail about different works of art. It will guide participants to look at an art piece through the artist’s lens, to better understand how to see God’s beauty in it.

The course is aimed at young people and adults interested in art as a means of reflecting, praying and starting a dialogue with others on the beauty and the message of various works of art.

The institute is also offering a range of other courses in the coming months.

The institute is offering several other courses in the coming months, including ‘The Human Experience of God in Prayer’, ‘Developing Environmental Responsibility’, ‘Family Ministry’, and ‘Pastoral Care/Chaplaincy in Schools’, and various short courses, including ‘Safeguarding Children and Vulnerable Adults’.

It also offers an online introductory course for extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion.

For more details about the PFI courses visit https://pfi.edu.mt/