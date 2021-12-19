Chemimart Republic Street Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 30, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneers Road, Buġibba (2744 1160)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For information visit www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Żurrieq local council and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.