Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46 Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1177)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2189 8728)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Michael Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January, pharmacies may open at their discretion. For further information: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.