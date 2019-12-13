Piano recital to open exhibition at Malta Society of Arts Ramona Zammit Formosa is giving a piano recital at the Concert Hall of Palazzo de La Salle, Malta Society of Arts (MSA), Valletta, today, at 7.30pm.

The event will kick off with the performance of Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and will be followed by the inauguration of an art exhibition of works by Pawlu Grech.

There will also be a talk by Silvio John Camilleri regarding Mro Grech’s paintings, some of which are being exhibited for the first time.

More details may be obtained at www.artsmalta.org/events or www.pawlugrech.com.