Two parking spaces in Gozo reserved for electric vehicle owners to charge their cars are about 20 metres away from the charging pillar – too far for the cables to reach.

The pillar is actually across the road and, even when drawn to their maximum length, the cables are too short to reach the car in the reserved space.

It could be called a case of ‘only in Malta’. Except that the pillar is located on Santa Marija Street, Qbajjar, near the seaside town of Marsalforn.

A spokesperson for the Energy Ministry said they had been informed about the situation and were working to resolve it.

The charging pillar will be moved and erected next to the parking spaces, he said.

“A contractor has been engaged and will be commencing with the necessary works shifting the charging pillar this month.

“The signage and parking bays have been prepared in advance for this shift, in the location where the new charging pillar will be,” the spokesperson said.

This particular charging pillar has been a bone of contention since it was erected last year, when Lovin Malta reported that a resident complained it had been placed right in front of his groundfloor terrace without a permit and was obstructing his sea view.

At the time, a Żebbuġ councillor said the local council was not aware that a charging pillar had been erected and was not part of the decision.

He said that it was “shameful” that it had been installed in front of a residence and it would be removed.

The Energy Ministry has been increasing electric vehicle charging stations around both islands as it looks to increase the consumption of greener energy.

As of March this year, there were 6,000 registered electric vehicles on the country’s roads.

The government has invested €3 million, partly from EU funds, to increase the number of charging stations from 102 last year to 362 in 70 localities.

Well... make that 361.