The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.2% to 3,763.578 points as the declines in the ordinary shares of RS2, IHI and Trident outweighed the uplifts in BOV, MedservRegis, and Santumas Shareholdings. Meanwhile, HSBC and PG traded flat as overall trading activity in equities contracted to €0.2 million compared to €0.29 million yesterday.

RS2 Software plc shed 3.5% to a near two-month low of €1.65 albeit on just 5,550 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc dropped by 2.4% to the €0.605 level across 48,224 shares.

The other negative performing equity today was Trident Estates plc with a drop of 1.4% to the €1.38 level (the lowest since April 2020) on a total of 50,760 shares.

A single deal of 15,000 shares lifted the share price of MedservRegis plc 1.4% higher back to the €0.75 level.

Bank of Valletta plc regained the €0.85 level (+2.4%) across 21,160 shares.

Santumas Shareholdings plc rallied by 10% to the €1.10 level on 16,640 shares.

Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc stayed at the €0.92 level across 20,723 shares.

Two deals totalling 10,000 shares left the share price of PG plc at the €2.30 level.

The RF MGS Index extended its negative trend as it fell by a further 0.12% to 1,059.665 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area surged amid additional signs of soaring inflation which reached a record 5.1% in January 2022. Elsewhere in the US, manufacturing activity fell to a 14-month low reflecting the negative impact from the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

