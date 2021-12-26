The Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases Regulation of 2015 introduced a series of measures to gradually reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) over a period of eight years. This has been happening through a series of bans introduced in phases by the European Commission, along with a gradual reduction in the quota assigned to producers and importers of bulk HFCs.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) reminds importers of industrial refrigeration equipment that as from January 1, 2022, the following equipment cannot be sold:

Refrigerators and freezers for commercial use (hermetically sealed equipment) that contain HFCs with a global warming potential (GWP) of 150 or more; and

Multipack centralised refrigeration systems for commercial use with a rated capacity of 40 kW or more that contain, or whose functioning relies upon, fluorinated greenhouse gases with GWP of 150 or more, except in the primary refrigerant circuit of cascade systems where fluorinated greenhouse gases with a GWP of less than 1,500 may be used.

Industry operators are guided to seek the use of low or zero GWP refrigerants, mostly natural refrigerants, like CO2 and hydrocarbons, and HFOs.

Installers are also reminded that any decommissioning of cooling equipment containing HFC is to be undertaken according to best practice and that gases are collected, not released into the atmosphere.

For queries or further information, call the MCCAA on 2395 2000 or e-mail info.fgases@mccaa.org.mt.