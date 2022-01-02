From the Pope’s message ‘Dialogue between generations, education and work’, marking World Peace Day celebrated on January 1:

Paths to peace

“I propose three paths for building a lasting peace. First, dialogue between generations as the basis for the realisation of shared projects. Second, education as a factor of freedom, responsibility and development. Finally, labour as a means for the full realisation of human dignity. These are indispensable elements for ‘making possible the creation of a social covenant’, without which every project of peace turns out to be insubstantial.”

Dialogue between generations

“Although technological and economic development has tended to create a divide bet­ween generations, current crises show the urgent need for an intergenerational partnership. Young people need the wisdom and experience of the elderly, while those who are older need the support, affection, creativity and dynamism of the young.

“The global crisis we are experiencing makes it clear that encounter and dialogue between generations should be the driving force behind a healthy politics, that is not content to manage the present ‘with piecemeal solutions or quick fixes’, but views itself as a form of love for others, in the search for shared and sustainable projects for the future.”

Culture of care

“It is my hope that investment in education will be accompanied by greater efforts to promote the culture of care, which could become a common language working to break down barriers and build bridges. Labour is the foundation on which to build justice and solidarity. For this reason, our aim should not be ‘that technological pro­gress increasingly replaces human work, for this would be detrimental to humanity. Work is a necessity, part of the meaning of life on earth, a path to growth, human development and personal fulfilment’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)