Stocks mostly fell on Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high.

London’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 per cent in afternoon deals but Paris and Frankfurt slid, while Wall Street opened lower.

Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.

The dollar dipped, while oil held steady after days of strong gains.

Government data showed that the US economy added only 199,000 jobs in December.

While that was less than half of what analysts expected, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 per cent, wages rose strongly and participation in the labour force held steady, indicating the job market remains tight.

“The key takeaway from the report is that it shows the Fed is close to meeting its objective of maximum employment and that wage growth in a tight labour market risks feeding into more persistent inflation pressures that will need to be addressed with a tighter policy position,” said market analyst Patrick O’Hare at Briefing.com.

Surging inflation has pushed the Fed to begin to wind down its bond-buying stimulus programme ahead of raising interest rates, and central banks in a number of other countries have already raised rates.

Minutes released earlier this week from the Fed’s December policy meeting signalled a more aggressive rate-tightening path, arguing “it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated”.

There were also indications officials were considering reducing its massive bond holdings, putting further upward pressure on lending costs. That helped knock stocks in the US and Europe off record or near-record highs earlier this week.

“Investors remain apprehensive following the Federal Reserve’s move to a more hawkish stance, with the jobs report later providing further colour to the economic backdrop,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

The Fed’s decision to remove the support put in place at the start of the pandemic comes as the world’s top economy continues to show resilience despite supply chain snarls and rising energy costs that sent prices soaring.

Treasury yields are set for their biggest weekly jump since 2020, according to Bloomberg News.

Data showing that eurozone inflation hit a record high of 5.0 per cent in December was likely to heap additional pressure on the European Central Bank, which has so far indicated it has no plans to raise interest rates this year.

Bitcoin was also under pressure, falling for a second day to as low as $41,008, a level not seen since the end of September.