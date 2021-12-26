In the sporting lulls brought about by the wave of postponed football matches, I’ve been doing a bit of thinking about the upcoming Winter Olympics taking place in Beijing early next year.

In recent weeks, several countries – Britain, the US, Canada, Japan and Australia among them – announced that they would be staging a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the games. In other words, while these nations will still be sending athletes, they won’t be sending all the dignitaries and government officials that normally tag along to bump fists, smile at the cameras and enjoy the free holiday.

Obviously, the absence of these hangers-on is no big deal in the greater scheme of things, and certainly not in a sporting context. Not having a sports minister in attendance is hardly going to make your bobsleigh team any slower.

But these boycotts did make me start pondering: why do politicians insist on using sport for non-sporting reasons?

If the leaders of any of these boycotting countries have a problem with China or its human rights record, they have limitless options for showing their displeasure. They could, for example, impose harsh sanctions on the country, withdraw their diplomats, or even severe all trade links entirely.

But they won’t do anything that drastic because doing so would have a detrimental effect on their own nations. They need China as a trading and business partner in order to continue oiling the wheels of commerce. So instead they wait for an event like the Olympics to come round and use it for political posturing and point-scoring.

It’s gesture politics and it’s really starting to get on my nerves.

This isn’t about whether China is right or wrong, or whether the actions of those western countries are morally correct. That’s a debate for greater minds than mine.

This is about sport – one of the few things in our life that isn’t supposed to be wrapped up in political controversy – being repeatedly used as a political tool. Because you can bet your bottom renminbi that China will reciprocate and take some sort of stand during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Possibly a full boycott, athletes and all, if they are feeling particularly aggrieved.

You can bet your bottom renminbi that China will reciprocate and take some sort of stand during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

I’m fed up with sport being the easy get-out for leaders who are trying to look like they are taking a stance on something without actually taking a stance.

It is a vicious circle (or five circles in this case) that needs to be broken.

Beautiful but maybe a touch small

The more I see of Everton’s new stadium, the sexier it gets. Work on the Bramley-Moore Dock site is still at an early stage – they have only just filled in the dock with sand in preparation for laying the foundations – and it isn’t going to be completed for another two-and-a-half seasons.

But it’s the artist’s impressions of how the finished product will look that get my blood flowing (I never thought a football stadium would excite me, but this one does for some strange reason).

I have a soft spot for Tottenham’s new stadium, it has to be said. It’s a fantastic example of how a modern football ground should be built. But it doesn’t actually excite me.

The Everton one, however, despite being smaller in size, just has a uniqueness that keeps me interested. Maybe it’s the architecture, maybe it’s because it’s so close to the water – I don’t really know. But as stadia go, this one certainly floats my boat.

My only reservation with Goodison Park’s replacement is its capacity. At 52,888 seats it isn’t tiny, but if Everton have ambitions of becoming a football powerhouse, that sounds like it is a few thousand short.

When Anfield’s latest expansion is completed in 2023 it will have a rather healthy capacity of 61,015.

At the very least you would have expected the Everton architects to aim for 61,016…

Find me something to watch…

Boxing Day is traditionally one of my favourite football days of the year. An opportunity to vegetate on the sofa, lament the copious amounts of food and drink consumed in the previous 48 hours, and binge watch football in a near-catatonic state.

But the resurgence of COVID has seen games being called off left, right and centre as squads up and down England succumb to a combination of the Omicron variant and quarantine rules.

Given that some matches are being called off with just a few hours’ notice, by the time you read this, we might end up with just a handful of games left on the menu for today.

However, it’s Boxing Day, and football is an integral part of what makes it a special occasion, so I am pretty sure the diehards out there will watch whichever games don’t get scratched off.

On that basis don’t be surprised if the televised evening game between Bromley and Southend United in the National League ends up with viewing figures in the millions.

That will be a hard one for the history books to explain…

Toys Should Be Us

You’ve probably seen video footage of Real Betis fans throwing thousands of soft toys onto the pitch during their recent game with Real Sociedad.

In what has become an annual tradition, supporters of the Spanish club fling the cuddly animals from the stands onto the turf during halftime of one of their festive fixtures. The toys are then collected by charity workers and distributed among disadvantaged children in the area. It is brilliant and heart-warming gesture that shows how football can make a positive difference in so many ways.

Real Betis fans have been doing this annual event for a few years now. Surely it’s time the rest of football followed suit and did the same thing.

And that’s a wrap for 2021. If I don’t see you before, have a wonderful New Year’s Eve and a great 2022!

E-mail: james@quizando.com

Twitter: @maltablade