Three debates related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) topics were recently held for primary, middle school and secondary students respectively, organised by the Science Centre, Pembroke, at the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP).

These debates also help students to develop better public speaking skills, critical thinking, argument analysis and effective communication, and increase the debaters’ self-confidence.

The first thematic STEM debate, on the theme ‘Women in STEM and economic growth’, was held for secondary students in collaboration with ST Microelectronics (Malta) Ltd. Welcoming the students, HR director Jonathan Ferrito spoke about the opportunities offered by industry and the need for more female professionals in STEM in the workforce.

DLAP assistant director Desiree Scicluna Bugeja also addressed the participants, and highlighted the need to empower female students to pursue STEM subjects and careers, to ensure a more diverse and talented workforce involved in STEM, free from cultural stereotypes.

At the end of the debate, ST Microelectronics (Malta) Ltd presented a smartwatch to the top three debaters.

Meanwhile, the debates of primary and middle school students discussed ‘Exotic animals as pets’ and ‘Genetically modified food’ respectively. The debaters were presented a limited-edition commemorative coin marking Malta’s 15 years EU membership, by the European Commission Representation in Malta.