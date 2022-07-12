Looking for fantastic entertainment this summer? After months of rehearsals dripping with blood, sweat, and tears, the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is finally ready to hit the stage for Teatru Manoel’s first-ever in-house produced musical.

Featuring the late, great Stephen Sondheim’s music and lyrics, the story follows the vengeful Sweeney Todd, who murders his victims as they sit in his barber’s chair, while his partner-in-crime Mrs Lovett disposes of the bodies by baking them into meat pies.

Roger Tirazona leads as Sweeney Todd, joined by Kateriana Fenech as Mrs Lovett with Stephen Oliver, Jasmine Farrugia, Ryan Grech, Gianluca Cilia, Noel Zarb, Stefania Grech Vella and Karl Bartolo. The show is directed by Lucienne Camilleri with music direction by Ryan Paul Abela.

Did we mention that Teatru Manoel boasts a new climate control system? What better way to escape the heat in July?

Performances will run from July 17-24. Click this link to book your tickets now!