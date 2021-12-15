The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Most front pages lead with news that Parliament on Tuesday approved a cannabis law allowing users to carry, buy and grow amounts of the drug. The front pages also reveal details from the damning report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life concerning Education Minister Justyne Caruana.

Times of Malta additionally reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to make any categoric statements in the wake of the report.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports on an investigation by the Auditor General which has exposed damning failures by the government in its deal with Vitals Global Healthcare.

L-orizzont also carries a report on Public Service proposals that would improve governance transparency.