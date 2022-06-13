The following are the stories making the headlines in Malta’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the nurses’ union has issued a raft of directives across the entire health sector from today after the authorities refused to entertain a request for nurses to be given an uncapped two-thirds pension like consultants.

In another story, it reports on how a photographer is documenting Malta’s eyesores: blank party walls.

The Malta Independent says Nationalist Party deputy leader David Agius has not confirmed whether he will be contenting the election to be re-elected to the post.

In another story, the newspaper reports the Association of Catering Establishments as saying that restaurants are safe. The interview followed a rampage by a man in a restaurant in St Julian’s last week.

In-Nazzjon reports on the Nationalist Party’s fundraising marathon last night when the party managed to collect almost €176,000.

L-orizzont leads with an interview with General Workers’ Union general secretary urging the need for social partners to urgently discuss inflation. In another story, the paper quotes a financial analyst as saying that wage negotiations should not start from the minimum wage.