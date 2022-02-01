The MSE Equity Price Index erased some of yesterday’s drop as it rebounded by 0.42% to 3,771.257. Five equities trended in positive territory whilst another four companies closed the day lower. Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc traded unchanged at the €0.50 level on trivial volumes. Overall trading activity in equities improved markedly to €0.29 million on the back of heightened volumes in BOV shares.

Bank of Valletta plc dropped by 3.5% to the €0.83 level on 11 deals totalling 164,961 shares having a market value of €0.14 million.

Also among the large companies by market value, GO plc eased by 0.6% back to the €3.20 level across 8,160 shares.

GO’s data centre and managed IT services subsidiary – BMIT Technologies plc – retracted by 1.2% to the €0.49 level on a total of 202,500 shares.

The other negative performing equity today was Grand Harbour Marina plc as it lost 6.7% to a four-month low of €0.625 albeit on just 300 shares.

In contrast, Mapfre Middlesea plc rallied by 9% to regain the €2.18 level on shallow volumes.

HSBC Bank Malta plc moved 2.2% higher to the €0.92 level on 11,150 shares.

Malta International Airport plc erased yesterday’s losses as it climbed by 1.8% back to the €5.70 level.

International Hotel Investments plc added 1.6% to recapture the €0.62 level on three deals totalling 4,984 shares.

A single deal of just 100 shares lifted the share price of VBL plc 0.70% higher to the €0.288 level.

The RF MGS Index extended its negative trend as it shed a further 0.41% to 1,059.786 points. Economic data published today across the single currency block showed a mixed picture as an index gauging the level of activity among purchasing managers disappointed expectations whilst retail sales in Germany contracted noticeably in December 2021. On the other hand, the unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to a record low of 7%.

