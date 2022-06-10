The MSE equity price index eased by 0.20% to 3,738.261 points reflecting the declines in five equities.

Meanwhile, Trident Estates was Friday's only positive performing equity while four other shares closed unchanged. Trading activity in equities improved to €0.26 million compared to €0.02 million on Thursday.

For the second consecutive day, the most actively traded equity was GO plc which eased by 0.6% to a four-week low of €3.10 on three deals totalling 51,000 shares having a market value of €0.16 million.

Also among the large companies by market value, Bank of Valletta plc moved 1.1% lower to the 86c level on a total of 16,192 shares.

A single deal of 19,700 shares forced the share price of M&Z plc to move 1.9% lower to the 75c5 level.

Grand Harbour Marina plc dropped by 2.8% to the 70c level across 16,500 shares.

Hili Properties plc tumbled by 4.2% to the 23c level albeit on trivial volumes.

Elsewhere, PG plc held on to the €2.22 level across 8,450 shares. Today, PG announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on June 28 to consider the distribution of an interim dividend for the financial year ended April 30, 2022.

HSBC Bank Malta plc (16,360 shares) and International Hotel Investments plc (6,000 shares) traded flat at 75c and 73c, respectively.

A single deal of just 2,300 shares left the share price of Malta Properties Company plc at the 51c5 level.

Also in the property sector, Trident Estates plc surged by 8.3% to recapture the €1.44 level across three deals totalling 15,200 shares.

The RF MGS Index posted the sharpest daily decline in nearly three months as it slid by 0.87% to a fresh all-time low of 952.438 points. Eurozone sovereign bond yields continued to surge following yesterday’s statement by the ECB confirming its intention to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July followed by an additional rate hike in September.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Central Bank of Malta published updated projections for the local economy.

Malta’s GDP is forecast to grow by 5.4% in 2022, followed by further growth of 4.9% and 3.8% in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Inflation was revised higher to 5% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023 compared to the previous forecasts of 2.7% this year and 1.9% in 2023.

The CBM also noted that compared to GDP, Malta’s debt is expected to hover at around the 58% level by 2024.

