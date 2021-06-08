Vince Muscat is expected to testify about his role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia when the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech resumes on Tuesday.



Muscat has admitted to being one of Caruana Galizia’s murderers and is serving a 15-year prison sentence for that crime.

It is the first time that Muscat is testifying in the case against Fenech.



Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in that murder, was last in court a week ago, when the court heard testimony from middleman Melvin Theuma.



Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Melvin Theuma's anger

10.14am Today's court hearing has yet to begin. Let's cast our minds to last week's hearing, when Melvin Theuma testified.

Theuma told the court that he had never spoken to Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu.

"How could Koħħu get the pardon?" Theuma asked somewhat rhetorically.

"I never spoke to Koħħu, never, never! So I had a greater chance of the pardon because I had recordings that would pin the mastermind," Theuma told the court.

Theuma, you will recall, was given a presidential pardon in exchange for testifying about his role in the murder plot.

The key characters



10.05 am The magistrate is currently hearing another case. While we wait for proceedings to begin, let's take a look at the key individuals involved in this case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock. Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: brothers who were the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: a self-confessed hitman who says he worked with the Degiorgios to kill Caruana Galizia. Muscat is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius: brothers who were the alleged bomb suppliers.

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a friend of Yorgen Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Kenneth Camilleri: a former police officer who served as part of the security detail at the Office of the Prime Minister;

Johann Cremona: One of Fenech's business associates;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Marc Sant: Vince Muscat's lawyer;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.

Welcome

10 am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts, in hall 22 to be precise, where the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech is set to resume.