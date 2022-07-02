Works by Infrastructure Malta on a major traffic junction will go ahead despite the Żebbuġ local council taking a stand against the project.

The works involve the replacement of a roundabout at the Żebbuġ-Siġġiewi junction on Mdina Road with a traffic lights system.

On Wednesday, Infrastructure Malta claimed the upgrade would reduce travel time in the area by 30%. The works are expected to be completed by September.

The local councils of both localities lamented the short notice, and the mayors told Times of Malta they were only informed of the works at the beginning of the week.

Both councils met with the infrastructure agency twice over as many days, with the Żebbuġ local council holding an urgent meeting on Friday evening after residents complained about the changes.

Consequently, the Żebbuġ council said that although it would support interventions that improve traffic flow in the area, the upgrade was a short-term solution. IM informed the council that the upgrade was planned to serve as a traffic solution until 2028.

And while the project did not cater for alternative means of transport, it would increase traffic within the locality itself.

The council said it could not approve the project.

Separately, the Siġġiewi local council on Saturday reiterated its disapproval at the short notice.

The council said that since works kicked off a few hours after the second meeting with IM, it could not confirm whether this upgrade will actually alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

'IM will continue consulting about upgrade'

Asked whether IM will be halting the works, a spokesperson said IM will continue consulting stakeholders "interested in improving the effectiveness and sustainability of its ongoing upgrade" of the junction.

He reiterated the upgrade will reduce travel time and congestion pollution, and improve road safety, in preparation for other long-term options that can be considered in the future.

"Consultations will continue in the coming weeks, while works are in progress. The project on this arterial road, and any improvements that local councils and other stakeholders may recommend, need to be completed before the end of summer to avoid causing difficulties to road users when schools reopen."