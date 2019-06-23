The 39th edition of the Farsons Beer Festival will be held at Ta’ Qali over a period of 10 days from Thursday to August 3.

The festival, organised by brewer Simonds Farsons Cisk, is a celebration of over 50 award-winning local and foreign beers, food from around the world, and live music performances by over 50 artists.

Doors open daily at 8pm. Performances on the Main Stage start at 9pm, while those on the Alternative Stage start at 9.30pm.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. There is ample parking space free of charge. One can also travel by bus routes 50, 51, 52, 53 and 56.

For details on the concert programme visit the Farsons Beer Festival Facebook Page or www.farsonsbeerfestival.com