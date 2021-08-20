Two men on a kayaking trip for charity around Sicily should be completing their Kayak for Charity challenge and arriving home in a few days.

Albert Gambina and Dorian Vassallo left Malta on their 1026.88-kilometre journey on July 24 at 5am.

The men paddled together in their two-seater kayak called VKV Anita – from Malta to Sicily, circumnavigated Sicily to Marina di Palma, where they are currently stuck due to bad weather, and will then paddle back to Malta.

Battling the seas

Their trip was not without difficulties, they had to face turbulent weather and wind spells leading to unsafe sea conditions which they had to paddle through with great difficulty.

But regardless of all the obstacles that were thrown in their way, they are now nearing the end of their journey, through which they hope to raise money for the Inspire Foundation.

Gambina said; “It's been tough and tiring, however, we keep remembering the clients who make use of the services Inspire Foundation provides and get that extra boost of energy to carry on. We are currently stuck at Marina di Palma due to bad weather however nothing is going to stop us from crossing the finish line.”

The two men have slept on pebbled beaches, kayaked past huge container ships which were in their path, spent days fighting weather conditions and have now been away from their loved ones close to a month. Vassallo spent his birthday paddling away around Sicily.

“The challenge we have undertaken has certainly been not an easy one. Our motivation has never wavered when we consider the greater need of Inspire and its clients. We have been helped by the continuing support from family and friends as well as the solidarity shown by the Italian people,” Vassallo said.

Their supporters in Malta are hoping that, on the day of their arrival in Malta, people will show up at that finish line to show their support by giving a contribution to Inspire and while congratulating them on their achievement.

Just over €17,000 have been collected so far.

One can donate here, by calling 9983 5106, sending an email here, or by sending an SMS to 5061 8926 for a €6.99 donation or to 5061 9215 for a donation of €11.65.

Resting on a sandy beach