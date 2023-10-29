Teatru Salesjan’s youth theatre company Roaring Voices is producing Shakespeare’s timeless classic, The Merchant of Venice, at Theatre Next Door, in Magħtab, from November 3 to 5 at 7.30pm, with a matinée show on Sunday at 3.30pm.

The audience is invited to experience the drama and intrigue of one of Shakespeare’s most thought-provoking plays that explores themes of justice, mercy and the complexity of human relationships.

In an original twist, this adaptation is set in the 1940s, with the tension of war casting a menacing shadow over Venice, further intensifying the turbulent relationship between Shylock, the Jew and the Christian society.

Reintepreting the compelling story of love, revenge and redemption

The young and talented cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this masterpiece of exquisite drama and timeless storytelling to life, reinterpreting the compelling story of love, revenge and redemption, and ensuring a performance filled with passion and intensity.

Keith Joseph Barbara as Shylock

This is the fifth production of Roaring Voices, which is committed to delivering unforgettable theatrical experiences, and The Merchant of Venice, directed by Polly March, promises to be just that. Tickets are available at www.tsmalta.com.

Roaring Voices is part of Teatru Salesjan’s Nurture Culture programme and is supported by the ADRC Trust, BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and Arts Council Malta.