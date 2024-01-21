Following the successful conference Celebrating Sport in Malta held last week, SportMalta wrote another important page in its history with Prime Minister Robert Abela, accompanied by Minister for Sport Clifton Grima and SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar, inaugurated a 5.5 million Euro Complex in Marsa.

This new sporting venue inaugurated is another complex in a chain of facilities that SportMalta has been constantly constructing for the benefit of the sporting community in Malta.

After various upgrades of existing facilities in the surroundings, which included the first and second phase of the Marsa Athletics’ Stadium as well as the restoration of the 1903 building, it is also yet another project out of a series of projects within the upgrade of the Marsa Sports Complex, in line with this Government’s vision, and plan, for the creation of the comprehensive Marsa Sports’ Village.

